× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: More 70s but tracking storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking 70s and storms… Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning with temperatures starting in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will see a nice blend of sun and clouds today with an isolated shower possible. Highs will warm back into the mid 70s this afternoon, 20+ degrees above normal. Winds will pick up a touch this afternoon, into the 5 to 15 mph range. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

We are tracking a cold front for Saturday that will bring us a better chance for rain, storms, and a cool down. Expect partly sunny skies for most of the day with an isolated shower possible. Highs will warm into the mid and even upper 70s. Rain and storm chances will increase for the late afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with our main threat for gusty winds. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Expect highs in the mid 50s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 24th

2005 Winter Weather 1-4″ snow

2012 Hail, Isolated Tornado & Wind Damage Richmond, Peninsula Region and Lower Eastern Shore.

2016 Tornado & Severe Thunderstorm outbreak

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.