Four Peninsula men sentenced for string of Virginia, North Carolina pharmacy robberies

HAMPTON, Va. – Four Hampton Roads men have been sentenced for their roles in several armed robberies at Walgreens and CVS stores in Virginia and North Carolina.

According to court documents, Dikembwe Jahaan Akil Jones, 25, of Newport News; Dallas Cogdell III, 24, of Hampton; Tyquan Demario MacCutcheon, 24, of Hampton; and Armand Devon Mullen, 26, of Hampton, all pleaded guilty on November 14, 2016 to robbery affecting interstate commerce and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The four robbed four Walgreens Pharmacy stores and one CVS Pharmacy store in the Eastern District of Virginia from May 6, 2016 to May 12, 2016.

The stores were located in Williamsburg, Chesterfield, Henrico, Mechanicsville, and Woodbridge.

The four also traveled to North Carolina and robbed stores in Apex and Durham on May 16, 2016.

After the Durham robbery, police pulled over their vehicle and found evidence from the robberies. After an investigation, the four men were linked to the Virginia robberies.

Cogdell, Jones and Mullen were subsequently found to have participated in several more robberies in Hampton from October 2015 to April 2016.

Jones, MacCutcheon and Mullen were each sentenced to 324 months in prison (27 years), while Cogdell was sentenced to serve 360 months (30 years).