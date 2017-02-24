× First Warning Traffic for Friday – Midtown Tunnel closure, bridge openings and delays

BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge 8:00 AM

–

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE / MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURE Friday, Feb. 24 to Friday, Mar. 3

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Mar. 1 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Mar. 2 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

*****U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 27 at 5 a.m.*****

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 6 at 5 a.m.

U.S. 58 East: Single lane closure north of London Boulevard Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 28 and Mar. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

VA 164 East/West: Single lane closure in each direction Thursday and Friday, Mar. 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.