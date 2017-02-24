39 rabbits taken from Norfolk home will be up for adoption

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Animal Care Center said 39 rabbits were taken from a home on Thursday.

The center said the rabbits were unsterilized and the situation quickly “spiraled out of control” for the owner and the numbers were overwhelming.

The rabbits are being assessed by a vet and will be spayed and neutered as the center’s surgical schedule permits.

Pet lovers may be able to adopt as early as February 27.

The center said the Virginia Beach SPCA will also transfer some of the bunnies to their shelter.

One of the recovered rabbits has been named “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

There are Lionhead rabbits, Himalayan breeds and a bunch of mixed breeds.