We Dream Big with a preview of the new IMAX movie at the VA Air & Space Center on Coast Live

HAMPTON, Va. - Narrated by Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, Dream Big: Engineering Our World is a first film of its kind for IMAX® and giant screen theatres that will transform how we think about engineering. With extraordinary visuals for the world’s largest screens, Dream Big reveals the compassion and creativity that drive engineers to create better lives for people and a more sustainable future for us all.

Bob Griesmer from the Virginia Air & Space Center previews the movie now showing, and tells us about the upcoming 25th Anniversary celebration for VASC coming up in April.

Presented by the Virginia Air & Space Center.

www.vasc.org