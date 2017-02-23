× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers, storms and 70s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Back to the 70s, again… Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with a few showers early and temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine will gradually blend in through the day with an isolated shower still possible. Highs will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon, about 20 degrees above normal. Lows will only fall into the 50s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

A bit more sun will mix in for Friday but a stray shower is still possible. Highs will return to the mid 70s tomorrow. We are tracking a cold front for Saturday that will bring us a better chance for rain and possible storms, mainly Saturday afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Expect highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers (10%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 23rd

1980 F0 Tornado: Hertford Co

