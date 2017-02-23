Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins $50K

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The $435 million jackpot-winning ticket in the Feb. 22 Powerball lottery drawing was sold in Illinois, but there was no shortage of winners in Virginia!

One of the 72,634 winning tickets sold in Virginia, one was worth $50,000 — and it was sold in Newport News!

The $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1401 Kiln Creek Parkway, according to the Virginia Lottery. It matched four numbers plus the Powerball number.

In the 18 drawings leading up to the Feb. 22 drawing, the sale of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $9.3 million in profits. All of those profits will go to K-12 education in Virginia.