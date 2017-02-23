Norfolk 11-year-old suffers burns on 40% of body when playing with fire

NORFOLK, Va. – An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after being burned on around 40% of his body, according to police.

Norfolk Fire and Police responded to a home in the 3300 block of Lens Ave. around 4:30 p.m. where they found the boy and quickly transported him to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Doctors expect the boy to survive his injuries.

Police say their investigation revealed that the boy was outside playing with fire and attempted to add gas when the gas can exploded in his arms.

The child was at home with two older siblings who were inside at the time of the incident.

No charges have been filed by police and the incident has been classified as an accidental injury, however, Norfolk Fire Marshal’s office and Child Protective Services are also investigating.