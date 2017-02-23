× News 3 Breakfast Bus: Hair of the Dog Eatery, Virginia Beach

Thursday’s stop is Hair of the Dog Eatery in Virginia Beach.

When you’re talking brunch, this restaurant comes to mind.

They’re serving up a spin on classic comfort foods and traditional breakfast offerings with a laid back, eclectic atmosphere.

Add a 100 bottle beer selection, flexible wine list and creative Mimosas and Bloody Marys and you’ve got the start to a good day!

They’re open from 7am to 10pm daily.

Go check them out at 4000 Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 210 Virginia Beach, VA 23452.