Longtime football coach Bill Dee passes away

NORFOLK, Va. – Bill Dee, a legendary football coach in Hampton Roads, passed away Thursday evening at the age of 63.

Dee, who resigned due to health reasons in January after one season at Oscar Smith High School, spent more than 30 years at the high school level, while also spending time on the coaching staffs of Old Dominion and Christopher Newport University. Dee won four state titles for Phoebus High School during more than two decades as head coach of the Phantoms.

Dee leaves behind a wife (Margaret), son (William) daughter (Katie).