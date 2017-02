Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Teresa Smith, head baker and owner of FiDough Homemade Dog Treats, shows us how to create healthy snacks for our furry friends.

Look for her coming up at several local craft markets:

Yorktown Market Days, 331 Water Street, Riverwalk Landing in Historic Yorktown, Saturdays 8-12 starting April 29 - October, November 11 & 18 (9-3), December 9 (9-3)

City Center Farmers Market at Oyster Point, 703 Mariners Row, Newport News, Thursdays 10-2 starting May 11 - September 28