How to run or just have fun at the One City Marathon on Coast Live

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - The third annual Newport News One City Marathon weekend is March 10-12, 2017. The marathon course runs the entire 26 mile length of the city, with Newport News Park as the setting for the start of the race and the Victory Arch in downtown serving as the finish line.
We get the scoop o all the activities for the weekend of fun and run.
ONE CITY MARATHON WEEKEND
Schedule of Events
FRIDAY, MARCH 10th
Health & Wellness Expo
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard
SATURDAY, MARCH 11TH
Health & Wellness Expo,
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard
Family Fit & Fun Day
Sport-themed games, obstacle course, relay races, face painting & more; free & open to the public
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Brooks Crossing Shopping Center 3101 Jefferson Ave.
Pre-race Pasta Dinner
Emceed by Dr. Desiree Williams, Miss Virginia USA 2016 and featuring Olympic Gold Medalist LaTasha Colander Clark as keynote speaker; $20 per person
6:00 p.m., Newport News Marriott at City Center, 740 Town Center Drive
SUNDAY, MARCH 12TH
One City Marathon Race Events
• Marathon & Marathon Relay, presented by Newport News Shipbuilding - 7:00 a.m., Newport News Park
• Maritime 8K, presented by Anthem – 7:30 a.m., West Avenue & 24th Street
• Nautical Mile, presented by the Daily Press – 10:00 a.m., West Avenue & 24th Street
One City, One Celebration
Live entertainment, children’s area, food truck rally, interactive activities, door prizes and runner relaxation area; free & open to the public
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Victory Landing Park, West Avenue & 23rd Street
Presented by the Newport News One City Marathon
www.onecitymarathon.com