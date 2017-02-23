How to run or just have fun at the One City Marathon on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - The third annual Newport News One City Marathon weekend is March 10-12, 2017. The marathon course runs the entire 26 mile length of the city, with Newport News Park as the setting for the start of the race and the Victory Arch in downtown serving as the finish line.

We get the scoop o all the activities for the weekend of fun and run.

ONE CITY MARATHON WEEKEND

Schedule of Events

FRIDAY, MARCH 10th

Health & Wellness Expo

12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard

SATURDAY, MARCH 11TH

Health & Wellness Expo,

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Boulevard

Family Fit & Fun Day

Sport-themed games, obstacle course, relay races, face painting & more; free & open to the public

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Brooks Crossing Shopping Center 3101 Jefferson Ave.

Pre-race Pasta Dinner

Emceed by Dr. Desiree Williams, Miss Virginia USA 2016 and featuring Olympic Gold Medalist LaTasha Colander Clark as keynote speaker; $20 per person

6:00 p.m., Newport News Marriott at City Center, 740 Town Center Drive

SUNDAY, MARCH 12TH

One City Marathon Race Events

• Marathon & Marathon Relay, presented by Newport News Shipbuilding - 7:00 a.m., Newport News Park

• Maritime 8K, presented by Anthem – 7:30 a.m., West Avenue & 24th Street

• Nautical Mile, presented by the Daily Press – 10:00 a.m., West Avenue & 24th Street

One City, One Celebration

Live entertainment, children’s area, food truck rally, interactive activities, door prizes and runner relaxation area; free & open to the public

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Victory Landing Park, West Avenue & 23rd Street

