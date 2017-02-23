Hampton man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges during traffic stop

HAMPTON, Va. – A 41-year-old Hampton man was arrested Wednesday on multiple drug and firearm charges.

Hampton Police say they pulled over a 2007 Acura sedan for a defective equipment violation around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of West Mercury Boulevard and Whealton Road.

Officers made contact with the driver, 41-year-old Kareem Jamal Malcolm and discovered he was driving the car on a suspended license.

When officers searched the car, they found a loaded gun, heroin, marijuana, two cell phones, packaging materials, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

When they attempted to take Malcolm into custody, he resisted arrest. However, he was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Malcolm has been charged with one count of Defective Equipment, one count of Driving Suspended, one count of Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I or II Narcotic, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Resisting Arrest.

He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.