Flu season hitting peak in Hampton Roads

Norfolk, VA - The waiting rooms are packed at many Patient First urgent care centers across Hampton Roads.

"We're very busy," said Dr. Rebecca Osborne with Patient First. "The last four weeks, it's gotten significantly worse."

Statistics at the Centers for Disease Control show Virginia, like much of the country, is experiencing widespread flu cases.

"It causes abrupt onset," said Dr. Osborne. "Headache, fevers, chills, body aches, cough, sneezing, soar throat, sometimes nausea and vomiting. Most people can tell me exactly when it hits them, and describe it as being hit by a bus, a train, a bat, something. People are miserable."

Dr. Osborne said this year's flu vaccine is roughly 50 percent effective, but she still says people need to get the shot.

"I'd still roll those dice," she said. "It's worth it because you don't want to get the flu now, and then again in April."