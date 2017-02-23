× First Warning Forecast: Tracking highs in the 70s and a chance of storms

Tracking highs in the 70s and a chance of storms….We’re tracking more spring-like weather on the way.

As we move through our Thursday afternoon, expect high temperatures in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is not out of the question. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with areas of patchy fog. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

A bit more sun will mix in for Friday but a stray shower is still possible. Highs will return to the mid 70s tomorrow. We are tracking a cold front for Saturday that will bring us a better chance for rain and possible storms, mainly Saturday afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Expect highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday.

This Afternoon: Partly Sunny. Stray Shower Possible (10-20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Stray Showers Possible (10%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly Sunny. Stray Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers and Storms (40%) Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1980 F0 Tornado: Hertford Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

