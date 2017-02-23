× First Warning Forecast: Mild start with some patchy fog

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more warm weather and possible storms for your weekend.

Expect dry and mild weather tonight with lows in the mid and upper 50s. We could see some patchy fog develop tonight.

Another warm day on tap for Friday with highs in the mid 70s under clouds and sunshine with a stray shower possible. We are keeping a close eye on a cold front Saturday. It will approach from the west and cross the area late in the day. We have a chance for a storm or two. The best chance to see storms will be on the Eastern Shore and peninsulas. Some storms could be strong to severe. If any storms occur, the biggest threat will be gusty winds and potential isolated flooding. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s. The cold front will move off the coast Saturday night. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Expect highs to drop to the mid 50s for Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with some fog to start. Stray showers possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. PM showers and storms (50%) Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

