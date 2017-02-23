All northbound lanes of I-664 closed at MMMBT due to crash; Lengthy closure expected

Cowboys, Cardinals to meet in 2017 NFL Hall of Fame Game

Posted 2:32 pm, February 23, 2017, by , Updated at 02:36PM, February 23, 2017
Carson Palmer throws a pass on November 2, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Carson Palmer throws a pass on November 2, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ohio – The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will travel to Canton, Ohio in August to kick off the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls. The Cowboys and Cardinals will face each other in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Cardinals, who played in the first-ever Hall of Fame Game in 1962, return to Canton for the fifth time and the Cowboys will make their sixth appearance in the Hall of Fame Game series.

NFL Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. The game was cancelled due to poor field conditions. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NFL Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 7, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. The game was cancelled due to poor field conditions. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Hall of Fame Game will kickoff Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend. The Hall of Fame class of 2017, including Chesapeake native Kenny Easley, will be enshrined Saturday August 5th.

Last year’s Hall of Fame Game was cancelled due to problems with the playing surface.