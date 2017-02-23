Cowboys, Cardinals to meet in 2017 NFL Hall of Fame Game

CANTON, Ohio – The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will travel to Canton, Ohio in August to kick off the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls. The Cowboys and Cardinals will face each other in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Cardinals, who played in the first-ever Hall of Fame Game in 1962, return to Canton for the fifth time and the Cowboys will make their sixth appearance in the Hall of Fame Game series.

The Hall of Fame Game will kickoff Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend. The Hall of Fame class of 2017, including Chesapeake native Kenny Easley, will be enshrined Saturday August 5th.

Last year’s Hall of Fame Game was cancelled due to problems with the playing surface.