Commercial to Cozy Part 3- Ready, Set Renovate on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Creating attractive and comfortable spaces among duct work and concrete floors sounds like an impossible task. On this Ready, Set, Renovate! Elizabeth Hart shows us how one designer worked wonders inside a commercial building.
