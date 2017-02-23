Chesapeake teacher wins VSRA Reading Teacher of the Year award

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A 1st grade teacher at Portlock Primary School has been chosen as the 2017 Virginia State Reading Association Reading Teacher of the Year.

Heather Waild was selected as the Chesapeake Reading Council’s Chesapeake Reading Teacher of the Year in the fall and went on the compete against other regional teachers for the state recognition.

Waild was recognized for her many accomplishments, including earning $2,000 in grant money, maintaining a reading resource blog for teachers, serving as past president of the Chesapeake Reading Council, and making presentations at VSRA conferences.

This is the second year in a row that a Chesapeake teacher has been awarded the VSRA Teacher of the Year award.