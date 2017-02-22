× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A few showers and 70s on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few showers but a big warm up… A cold front is approaching the area today but will fall apart before it gets here. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with some sun mixing in at times. A few isolated showers are possible but most areas will stay dry. Highs today will warm into the mid 60s. The clouds and isolated showers will stick around tonight with lows in the low 50s.

We will climb back into the 70s for the end of the work week. A bit more sunshine will mix with the clouds tomorrow but an isolated shower is still possible. Even more sun will mix in for Friday. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s Thursday and Friday.

We are tracking another cold front for Saturday that will bring us a better chance for rain and possible storms. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Expect highs near 70 on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 22nd

2003 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

2003 Severe Weather Outbreak: East Central, Southeast VA – Wind Damage reported

2008 Freezing rain light snow south central VA and lower MD

