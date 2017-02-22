Walmart cashier helps family of 5 pay for groceries

RICHLAND Co., S.C. – Thanks to the kindness of a Walmart cashier, a family of five who struggles to pay their grocery bill each month was able to eat for cheap.

Ashley Jordan took to Facebook to describe the moment on Saturday.

Jordan, her husband, and their youngest daughter were grocery shopping at Walmart when something amazing happened.

“We literally dread going to Walmart and buying groceries period because my husband’s whole check goes to food for our family,” she explained in her post. “I will say that I’m not a fan of shopping at Walmart because of how rude some of the people can be.”

When she got to the checkout line, Jordan was trying to calm her “fussy” daughter and find the money needed to pay for the groceries.

That’s when cashier Sharnique Dasant looked at her and said, “you guys look like you need a blessing tonight.”

“Then the cashier walked around the counter and was hitting something on the keypad. (I thought she was giving us a coupon) then she walked back to her register,” she said. “I then looked at the total and I was at a loss for words. This sweet woman whom I never met in my life paid for half of my groceries!”

Jordan quickly grabbed her, snapped a picture and thanked her for the kind gesture.

“Me and my husband and our very fussy one year old finally got into the car and when we did we just looked at each other and smiled and at that moment we both knew things were going to be OK because there truly are good people out there,” she said.

The post has more than 19,000 likes and 4,500 shares.