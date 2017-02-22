Virginia Beach Police investigate shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday night.

Emergency communications got a call about a gunshot victim around 8 p.m.

The incident was in the 400 block of Shelter Drive, police said.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said they are detaining and questioning a man.

Police are actively investigating and have no further information available at this time.