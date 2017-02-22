The Captains are eyeing the ‘Ship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - All wins and no losses, is an optimistic New Year's resolution. Most of us, take L's daily, but Christopher Newport's men's hoops squad can't relate.

The Captains (23-2) have reeled off 17 straight wins dating back to December 2016, and went unscathed at the Freeman Center this year. "You start the year off with a couple of losses and guys stop believing in themselves, and this group has done a great job of using that as adversity to come together." head coach John Krikorian said.

It helps when you have three different players eclipse 1,000 career points in one season. "It just shows how much work this team puts in and it doesn't just come from the three guys who have scored 1,000 points," said junior guard Marcus Carter. "We've got point guards and everyone else who has come through the program that have helped us achieve it."

Milestones are cool, but on this team, individual goals don't add up to the feeling of repeating as one of the final four teams in college basketball standing, and ultimately adding some championship ice.

"Don't look at the bigger picture. We realize that's going to come eventually," said senior forward Tim Daly. "We're going to get that through focusing on day-by-day, and the step-by-step process."

The Captains open up postseason play in the Captial Athletic Conference tournament semi-finals on Thursday at the Freeman Center. The Lady Captains (also 23-2 this season) will tip-off a doubleheader at 6:00 p.m. with the men's following shortly after.