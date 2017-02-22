Students help break ground at new Norfolk school

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for Camp Allen Elementary School on Tuesday.

This event was the last groundbreaking part of a project to build five new schools in three years, according to NPS.

Camp Allen students helped city leaders break ground on their 97,500 square-foot building that will hold 571 students.

The school will be completed in two phases, allowing the students to safely stay in the facility during construction.

The project will begin in February, 90 days ahead of schedule, NPS said.