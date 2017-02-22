Stranger offers tax return money as reward for missing dog

BAY CITY, Wis. – An 8-year-old girl is hoping someone will help bring her missing dog home.

“I want her to come home,” said Skyla Wheeler.

Her dog “Olivia” disappeared on Jan. 29 in the 3100 block of N. Water in Bay City, Wisconsin.

“Olivia’s a sweet little girl, I mean dog, and we love her, she’s a family member and she means a lot to me,” Skyla said.

Olivia is a pomeranian-chihuahua mix and has been by Skyla’s side since she was an infant.

“It was a gift for our daughter and it’s her dog, I mean, it’s mine, it’s a family member, but it’s her dog,” said Rachel Wheeler, Sklya’s mom.

Rachel has spent the last couple of weeks doing what any mom would do.

“I’m blowing Facebook up, like every Facebook yard sale site, Michigan lost pet found site, I go to the animal control daily,” she said.

A woman the Wheeler family doesn’t even know saw Rachel’s posts and reached out saying she would put up her $1,500 tax return as a reward.

“It gives us faith that there are still people out there that genuinely care,” Rachel said.

Rachel asked the woman why she wanted to help.

“She lost a dog when she was little and it was heartbreaking, and she asked about our kids and I told her that it was her dog,” Rachel said.

The family hopes the reward will get someone talking and bring Olivia home to Skyla.

“They’ll find the kindness in their heart to return her. I mean, no questions asked,” Rachel said.