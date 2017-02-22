Stolen military medals returned to Oroville Dam evacuee

YUBA CITY, Calif. – Police returned a man’s military medals Sunday after they were stolen out of his home during the Oroville Dam spillway emergency evacuations.

Police received reports of a suspicious blue pickup truck parked at the Yuba City St. Isidore Catholic Church’s parking lot after witnesses saw the medals placed inside of a planter in the back of the truck.

The truck’s owner was unaware the stolen medals had been placed in his vehicle and took them to the Yuba City Police Department.

Two women and a man have been arrested in connection to the case. Their identities and involvement in the burglary have not been reported at this time.

Mike Pomeroy and his wife evacuated their Yuba City home before the thieves broke in and stole the medals of valor, which included a Purple Heart. Pomeroy had been keeping the medals in a briefcase in an upstairs bedroom.

Pomeroy was awarded the medals for risking his life as a medic during a rescue operation in the Vietnam War.