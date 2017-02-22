× News 3 Breakfast Bus: The Egg Bistro

Wednesday morning we’re at the ever popular Egg Bistro in Chesapeake!

The independently owned neighborhood bistro prides themselves on serving fresh, innovative food in a hip, family environment.

You can get anything from breakfast favorites to lunchtime eats like salads, sandwiches and burgers.

They have two locations, one off of Kempsville Road near Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake and another in Harbour View in Suffolk.

The Egg Bistro is open for breakfast and lunch from 7am to 3pm and dinner from 5pm to 10pm Wednesday through Saturday.

Check out their website for more information!