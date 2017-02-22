× Newport News woman says she was robbed outside of apartment

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A woman told police she was robbed outside of an apartment place on Sunday night.

It all happened just after 7 pm along Tarrytown Court, just off of Jefferson Avenue, according to a report of the incident.

The woman says she saw three people in the parking lot as she was arriving home with her daughter. As she went to close her driver’s side window, one of the people approached her and pointed a gun at her saying, “Give me the keys.”

Police say the suspect then took the keys from the woman’s hand. She then tried to keep a second person from getting into her car, but the man pushed her down. She fell to the ground, hurting her right elbow. As she screamed, the suspect with the gun pointed it at her and said, “If you yell again, I’m going to kill you.”

The three suspects got away with the woman’s 2002 Mitsubishi Galant.

The first two suspects are described as a young men. The third is described as a 10-12 year old boy.