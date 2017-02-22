Newport News Days Inn robbed for third time in a month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Days Inn located on Fishing Point Drive in Oyster Point at City Center was robbed early Wednesday, the third time it has been robbed this month.

Emergency dispatchers say the armed robbery happened around 4:45 a.m. No one was injured

This hotel was also robbed on Feb. 1 and Feb. 7, both around 4 a.m.

Police previously said they believe the suspect is the same suspect in several other recent hotel robberies in Newport News and York County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

