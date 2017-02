RALEIGH, N.C. – House members have filed a new bill aimed to repeal House Bill 2, widely known as the ‘bathroom bill.’

According to FOX 8 a bipartisan group of House members filed the bill which could prevent cities and counties from regulating bathroom and locker room access.

The bill would allow the cities and counties to pass nondiscrimination ordinances.

Click here to read the full text of the bill.

