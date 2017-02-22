More than 60 nails purposefully placed in tree roots at N.C. park

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) – Sylva’s Pinnacle Park was closed while the 18 miles of trails was checked for spikes deliberately placed by persons unknown.

A runner and a walker have stepped on spikes, authorities said Monday.

City officials said a runner’s foot was punctured, and he received medical treatment. In the second incident, the spike only went through the walker’s shoe.

Sylva Town Manager Paige Roberson Dowling said 30-something spikes were found over the weekend, and many more were found Monday as workers used metal detectors to find the nails. More than 60 nails in tree roots have now been found.

“Someone deliberately put them there. It was a very mean and deliberate act,” she said.

As of February 22, the park has been reopened.

There’s a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-586-2916.