Man causes vehicle crash, attempts to run after Chesapeake Police pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police said officers were involved in a pursuit on Wednesday after seeing a wanted subject near Stalham Rd./Parkside Drive.

Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Acura but the driver fled the scene.

After a short vehicle pursuit that made its way into Norfolk the driver struck another vehicle near the intersection of Brambelton Ave., and Maltby Ave.

The suspect then fled on food and was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.

36-year-old Tony Williams of Portsmouth has been charged with felony eluding, possession of heroin, possession of a concealed weapon, felony probation violation, three failure to appears, suspended license, and failure to ID.

Police said no officers were injured and Williams refused treatment from medics at the scene.