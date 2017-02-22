Long-awaited beach nourishment project along Outer Banks set to start in May

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – A long awaited project to nourish and widen the beaches in three towns along the Outer Banks will soon get underway.

Work in the towns of Kitty Hawk, Duck and Kill Devil Hills is scheduled to start in late May.

The work has been desperately needed in many of the towns with years of storms and erosion chewing away at the shoreline.

Dennis Pohl, President of the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (NEST), tells News 3 that volunteers from his organization will be actively involved during the nourishment project.

The work will be happening during sea-turtle nesting season, so volunteers will check the beach areas before work is done and move any nests and also monitor during the work.

The nourishment work will start in Duck in mid to late May and work its way south.

Work should start in Kitty Hawk in mid June and in Kill Devil Hills in early August.

The work in Duck and Kitty Hawk should take about 60 days to complete, while the work in Kill Devil Hills should take between 35-45 days.

The schedule however is likely to be adjusted due to any delays caused by weather, seas or equipment repairs.

You can check the progress during the project with updates here.