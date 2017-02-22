× Hampton company helping law enforcement battle threats

Hampton, VA. – Threat Tec, a company based out of Hampton, has opened a ‘Threat Lab’ that will help federal and state agencies with training.

The Threat Lab is composed of multiple labs designed to address any threat that can be engineered in a lab environment, such as drugs and explosives.

Threat Tec provides portable kits that are customizable to clients’ specific needs. The Illegal Substance Replication Lab (ISRL) contains all the equipment to replicate any type of drug lab.

Threat Tec showed News 3 five capabilities used to replicate current threats. Their replicas are either live, virtual or constructive.