× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a big warm up over the next few days

Tracking a big warm up over the next few days….Get ready for temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the week into part of the weekend.

First, as we move through our Wednesday afternoon, highs will be in the mid and upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Some of us might have to dodge a few isolated showers this afternoon and evening. Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

On Thursday and Friday, high temperatures will soar into the mid 70s. We’ll see partly sunny skies on Thursday. Again, we could see a few isolated showers, especially early in the day. On Friday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies.

By Saturday, all eyes will be on a cold front that will move in from the west. That front will give way to scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. We’ll watch this system very closely. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Once the front crosses the area on Sunday, highs will cool into the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2003 F0 Tornado: Suffolk

2003 Severe Weather Outbreak: East Central, Southeast VA – Wind Damage reported

2008 Freezing rain light snow south central VA and lower MD

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.