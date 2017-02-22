× First Warning Forecast: Highs soar to the mid 70s for Thursday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking even warmer weather for Thursday.

Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Mild tonight with low temperatures in the low 50s. Some patchy fog overnight possible.

Some patchy fog to start the day on Thursday, as well as a possible isolated shower. High temperatures will warm into the mid 70s under partly sunny skies. Another warm day for Friday with highs in the mid 70s.

By Saturday, we’ll be keeping our eye on a cold front that will move in from the west. We’ll see a few scattered showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms. We’ll watch this system very closely. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Much cooler temperatures once the front moves through. Highs in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible (20%). Some patchy fog. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog to start. Partly sunny. Isolated showers possible (20%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health for Thursday



Pollen: Moderate to High (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

