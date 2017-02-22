Police investigate break-in at Portsmouth Sheriff’s home, 2-year-old playing with gun led to arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Artwork, guns, police badges and even shoes were stolen out of a local sheriff’s house, according to court records.

Portsmouth Sheriff Bill Watson told News 3 he could not say much about his home being broken into because there is a pending investigation and upcoming court hearing.

News 3 uncovered court records that state he reported a break-in on January 12.

Documents state guns, magazines, ammo, a brown leather holster engraved with initials BW, a silver Apple IPod, video camera, DVD player, police badges, laptops, a 1973 Norfolk Police Department graduation ring, watches, wedding bands, a safe, credit cards, money, a Kindle, artwork, shoes, belts and burglary tools, among other things were taken from the house.

Two weeks later, documents state police got a call from a man saying he found his 2-year-old son playing with a loaded gun in his stepsons’ room.

He told authorities he also noticed a bunch of other items that he didn’t buy for the two teenage boys.

Several items matched the description of the items taken from the Sheriff’s home, records state.

Police executed a search warrant at the home on Deep Creek Blvd., in Portsmouth where the alleged stolen items were found.

A woman who answered the door identified herself as the babysitter and didn't have anything to say about the situation and shut the door when News 3 stopped by.

The Sheriff said a person has been arrested for the crime and there are possibly more arrests to come.

The also Sheriff said he got a lot of his stuff back and that there is a court hearing on this in about a week.