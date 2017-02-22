By design, Cousins won’t rush to sign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Redskins have exactly one week to place the franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins, or else he'll become a free agent.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Cousins will not sign a long-term deal with Washington until the team puts the franchise tag on him. This stance from Cousins and his agent is all about leverage. And...all about money.

The franchise tag would pay Captain Kirk just south of $24 million in 2017. So, naturally, any negotiations between Kirk and the 'Skins about a long-term contract would start around that dollar figure. Therefore, Cousins wants to wait until after the team tags him.

If Washington decides not to keep Kirk, the Redskins QB situation (prior to the NFL Draft) would consist of Nate Sudfeld - who has never played in an NFL game and Colt McCoy - who hasn't taken a snap since week 17 of the 2015 season.

"I haven't played significant time in a couple seasons, but I've certainly gained confidence through my last two years there," McCoy explained. "I feel good in the offense. We'll see what we do with Kirk. I'm just proud to be on a team - keep stacking the years."

Colt is entering year two of a three year contract he signed with Washington prior to last season.