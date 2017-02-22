10 delicious recipes for National Margarita Day!

Rejoice! February 22 is National Margarita Day.
Some like their margarita frozen, others like their drink on the rocks.
Betty Crocker compiled a list of their Top 10 Margaritas and whatever flavor/style you enjoy there’s bound to be one on this list you could celebrate the day with.
- Mango Margarita
- Blood Orange Margarita
- Mango Strawberry Margarita
- Citrus Margarita with Smoky Chile Salt
- Beergaritas
- Fizzy Lime SODArita
- Cranberry-Strawberry Margarita Punch
- Margarita Slush
- Thai Basil MOJITarita
- Hibiscus Lime Margarita