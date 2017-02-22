10 delicious recipes for National Margarita Day!

Rejoice! February 22 is National Margarita Day.

Some like their margarita frozen, others like their drink on the rocks.

Betty Crocker compiled a list of their Top 10 Margaritas and whatever flavor/style you enjoy there’s bound to be one on this list you could celebrate the day with.

  1. Mango Margarita
  2. Blood Orange Margarita
  3. Mango Strawberry Margarita
  4. Citrus Margarita with Smoky Chile Salt
  5. Beergaritas
  6. Fizzy Lime SODArita
  7. Cranberry-Strawberry Margarita Punch
  8. Margarita Slush
  9. Thai Basil MOJITarita
  10. Hibiscus Lime Margarita

 