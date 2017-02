VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An 18-year-old high school student has been charged after making a false report of an armed robbery.

The student, Robert McDaniel III, reported that he was walking on Rutledge Road to Tallwood High School when he was approached by an unknown person with a gun who demanded money.

Virginia Beach Police later learned that a robbery did not take place.

McDaniel was charged with providing false information to police.