Virginia Beach ranks 50th in big-city pedestrian fatality rates

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach is listed in a study that ranked big cities based on pedestrian deaths.

Number one on the list was Detroit followed by Miami, Atlanta, and New Orleans.

Virginia Beach ranked lower coming in last at number 50 and Washington D.C. came in at number 38.

In New York the number of traffic fatalities has dropped under a new program called Vision Zero, at a time when nationally traffic fatality numbers are going up, Governing said.

New York fell lower on the list as well, coming in at number 33.

Big cities were ranked on total pedestrian deaths per 100,000 population.