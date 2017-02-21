× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cool today but warming up again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another warm up on the way… It will be chilly again this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 50s to near 60, just a shade cooler than yesterday. Clouds will build in tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday but will fall apart before it gets to us. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible. Highs tomorrow will warm into the mid 60s. We will climb back into the 70s for the end of the work week with a mix of sun a clouds for Thursday and Friday.

We are tracking another cold front for Saturday that will bring us a better chance for rain. Thunderstorms are also possible as the front pushes through. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Expect highs near 70 on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 21st

1912 Tornado: Fluvanna Co

1989 F1 Tornado: Chowan Co

2014 Severe Weather. Thunderstorm Wind Damage Richmond to Tidewater.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.