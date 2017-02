Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It wasn't horse racing, but the "long shot" was a big winner.

Smithfield's Keon Tucker sank a three-pointer from beyond midcourt as time expired to beat Lake Taylor, 61-60 in a 4A regional quarterfinal playoff game.

The Packers trailed 60-58 in the final seconds, when Smithfield rebounded a Titans missed free throw. After two passes, Tucker ended up with the ball and heaved it as time expired. The shot went in and the Packers advance to the 4A state quarterfinals.