Oceanfront developers want to build third hotel at Cavalier site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Cavalier project could soon be getting bigger. The developer is asking to build a third hotel at the Oceanfront site.

The Virginia Beach Development Authority approved the proposal on Tuesday morning, a city spokesperson said. City council members will be briefed on the proposal on Tuesday afternoon.

In a letter, the developer, Cavalier Associates, LLC, says they want to build an Embassy Suites at the site. The hotel would include a conference center, something the developer says is missing at that part of the Oceanfront.

City council members approved the project to renovate the historic Cavalier Hotel in 2013. A Marriott will also be built across the street, as well as residential homes.

In order to pay for the third hotel, there is a funding gap of $6.5 million, according to a presentation from the city manager. The city would chip in $2.17 million under the plan. The money would come from sales taxes generated by the project itself, according to a city spokesperson.

City council will vote on the plan next month.