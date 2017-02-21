Man dies from injuries sustained in Middlesex Co. crash

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. – A man died in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Rt. 33 at the intersection of Grafton Church Road.

Police were called to investigate the crash just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to state police, a 2007 Ford Edge driven by William George Jacobsen, 79, pulled from a stop sign in front of a 1995 Jeep Cherokee driven by Chad Winget, 44.

The Jeep hit the driver’s door of the Ford Edge, and Jacobson was removed from his vehicle and taken to Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester County.

Jacobson died from his injuries at Walter Reed Hospital.

There were no signs of alcohol or drug use as a contributing factor of the crash.