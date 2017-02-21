Girl Scout suffering from Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma donates cookies to CHKD

NORFOLK, Va. – A young Girl Scout took action to give back to CHKD patients while she was also suffering.

Hope is a member of Troop 444 in Norfolk. She is battling Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and usually loves selling Girl Scout cookies.

This year Hope could not actively sell cookies.

Hope’s family decided to purchase cookies so she could donate them to staff and fellow families dealing with cancer at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

On Monday Hope brought the cookies along with cards she made to CHKD during her end-of-treatment scans.

Way to go, Hope!