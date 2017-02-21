First Warning Traffic – Tuesday Bridge Openings, Road Work and Delays
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM
James River Bridge 10:30 AM, 3:30 and 4:30 PM
ROAD WORK AND CLOSURES:
NORFOLK: Newtown Rd lanes to close for one week. Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and lasting until 5 a.m. Feb. 23, the left lane of Newtown Road will close in both directions, northbound and southbound, between Center Drive and Princess Anne Road/Kempsville Road for utility work. Left turns will remain open, police will be assisting with traffic in the area.
MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES – ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 24
I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb 21 and 22 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 West: Single lane closure on the Berkley Bridge Thursday, Feb, 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Feb 23 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 21-23 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT February 17, 2017 through February 24, 2017
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I: No closures.
- Segment II: There will be single-lane closures and traffic shifts on I-64 east and west from Camp Peary (exit 238) to Fort Eustis Blvd. (exit 250) February 19 – 24, starting as early as 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning for installation of barrier walls, pavement marking and sign installation. Ramps will be open.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions.
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound February 20-24 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Westbound February 20-24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures westbound. One lane will remain open at all times:
- February 21-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
- US-17 James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound. One lane will remain open at all times:
- February 19-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
- I-264 Berkley Bridge, Norfolk: Single-lane closure westbound. One lane will remain open at all times:
- February 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning
- I-64 HOV Reversible Roadway, Norfolk: HOV Reversible Roadway will be closed:
- February 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single and dual-lane closures as follows:
- Eastbound single and dual-lane closures February 21-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Gate 3 and 3A to I-64 East
- Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closure February 23 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- I-264 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk:
- Eastbound dual-lane closures February 20-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning between Ballentine Boulevard and Military Highway.
- Westbound dual-lane closures February 22-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning between Ballentine Boulevard and City Hall Avenue.
- US-17 Eastbound On-Ramp to VA-134, York County: US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) on-ramp to Hampton Highway eastbound will close nightly. Eastbound and Westbound ramps will not close simultaneously. Drivers advised to follow detour signs.
- February 19-22 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures February 19-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times:
- February 20-23 from 6 a.m. until noon.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.