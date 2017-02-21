× First Warning Traffic – Tuesday Bridge Openings, Road Work and Delays

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM

James River Bridge 10:30 AM, 3:30 and 4:30 PM

ROAD WORK AND CLOSURES:

NORFOLK: Newtown Rd lanes to close for one week. Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and lasting until 5 a.m. Feb. 23, the left lane of Newtown Road will close in both directions, northbound and southbound, between Center Drive and Princess Anne Road/Kempsville Road for utility work. Left turns will remain open, police will be assisting with traffic in the area.

MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES – ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, Feb. 17 to Friday, Feb. 24

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb 21 and 22 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Single lane closure on the Berkley Bridge Thursday, Feb, 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Feb 23 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 21-23 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT February 17, 2017 through February 24, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment I: No closures. Segment II: There will be single-lane closures and traffic shifts on I-64 east and west from Camp Peary (exit 238) to Fort Eustis Blvd. (exit 250) February 19 – 24, starting as early as 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning for installation of barrier walls, pavement marking and sign installation. Ramps will be open. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions . Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound February 20-24 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound February 20-24 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures westbound. One lane will remain open at all times: February 21-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

US-17 James River Bridge : Single-lane closure southbound. One lane will remain open at all times: February 19-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 Berkley Bridge, Norfolk : Single-lane closure westbound. One lane will remain open at all times: February 23 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning

I-64 HOV Reversible Roadway , Norfolk : HOV Reversible Roadway will be closed: February 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single and dual-lane closures as follows: Eastbound single and dual-lane closures February 21-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Gate 3 and 3A to I-64 East Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closure February 23 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

I-264 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Eastbound dual-lane closures February 20-21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning between Ballentine Boulevard and Military Highway. Westbound dual-lane closures February 22-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning between Ballentine Boulevard and City Hall Avenue.



US-17 Eastbound On-Ramp to VA-134, York County : US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) on-ramp to Hampton Highway eastbound will close nightly. Eastbound and Westbound ramps will not close simultaneously. Drivers advised to follow detour signs. February 19-22 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures February 19-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: February 20-23 from 6 a.m. until noon.

