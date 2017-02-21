× First Warning Forecast: Tracking warmer weather on the way

Tracking warmer weather on the way….Get ready for a big warm up through the end of the work week.

As we move through this Tuesday afternoon, expect filtered sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, due in part to east winds around 5 and 10 mph. Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday but will fall apart before it gets to us. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible. Highs tomorrow will warm into the mid 60s. We will climb back into the 70s for the end of the work week with a mix of sun a clouds for Thursday and Friday.

We are tracking another cold front for Saturday that will bring us a better chance for rain. Thunderstorms are also possible as the front pushes through. Temperatures will drop behind the cold front. Expect highs near 70 on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

This Afternoon: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Clouds and Sunshine. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Alder)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1912 Tornado: Fluvanna Co

1989 F1 Tornado: Chowan Co

2014 Severe Weather. Thunderstorm Wind Damage Richmond to Tidewater.

