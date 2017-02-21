Diesel fuel released from sunken vessel closes Perrin River to shellfish harvesting

YORK, Va. – The Perrin River will be closed to shellfish harvesting after an unknown amount of diesel fuel was released from a vessel, the Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, a large petroleum sheen was reported on the surface of water traveling downstream to the mouth of the river.

Shellfish may have been exposed to diesel fuel due to extremely low tides in the area.

The emergency closure began Tuesday and is scheduled to reopen on March 8.

The Division of Shellfish Sanitation will be assessing the injury of impact and monitor shellfish and water quality to determine when the area can be safely reopened.