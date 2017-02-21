Bull dies after evading police for two hours in New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The bull that roamed the streets of Queens for about two hours, evading police capture, on Tuesday has died, police said.

Police first received a call about the bull at 10:20 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The bull was captured around 12:20 p.m. It is currently being taken to a crematorium.

There is a slaughterhouse in the area, but it is not yet clear if the bull escaped from it.

This is not the first bull that has roamed the streets of Queens. A bull named Frank managed to escape from a slaughterhouse in 2016. It wandered onto CUNY York College campus before it was captured by officials.

A cow named "Freddie" also escaped from the same slaughterhouse. It was captured quickly, but a New Jersey animal rights activist took Freddie in at his animal sanctuary in Wantage.