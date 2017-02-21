Bull dies after evading police for two hours in New York City

Posted 6:43 pm, February 21, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:45PM, February 21, 2017

The bull that roamed the streets of Queens for about two hours, evading police capture, on Tuesday has died, police said.

A bull roamed the streets of Queens. (Twitter/Vladimir Vilsaint)

A bull roamed the streets of Queens. (Twitter/Vladimir Vilsaint)

Police first received a call about the bull at 10:20 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The bull was captured around 12:20 p.m. It is currently being taken to a crematorium.

There is a slaughterhouse in the area, but it is not yet clear if the bull escaped from it.

This is not the first bull that has roamed the streets of Queens. A bull named Frank managed to escape from a slaughterhouse in 2016. It wandered onto CUNY York College campus before it was captured by officials.

A cow named "Freddie" also escaped from the same slaughterhouse. It was captured quickly, but a New Jersey animal rights activist took Freddie in at his animal sanctuary in Wantage.